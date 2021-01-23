विज्ञापन
Kisan Andolan in Uttarakhand : राजभवन कूच के लिए निकले किसान, बैरिकेडिंग तोड़ी, छावनी में तब्दील हुई राजधानी

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 23 Jan 2021 02:01 PM IST
किसान आंदोलन
किसान आंदोलन - फोटो : amar ujala
कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आज देहरादून स्थित राजभवन कूच कर रहे किसानों ने पुलिस और प्रशासन की नाक मेें दम कर दिया है। शनिवार को राजभवन कूच के दौरान भानियावाला और हर्रावाला में किसानों और पुलिस के बीच नोक-झोंक हुई।
किसान आंदोलन
किसान आंदोलन - फोटो : amar ujala
