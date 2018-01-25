बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a699f204f1c1ba3268b6604","slug":"invest-money-and-become-millionaire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खुलवाएं खाता और इन स्कीमों में पैसा लगाएं, करोड़पति बन जाएंगे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 02:45 PM IST
डाकघर में खाता खुलवाकर इन स्कीमों में पैसा इनवेस्ट करेंगे तो कुछ ही सालों में आप करोड़पति बन जाएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a699f204f1c1ba3268b6604","slug":"invest-money-and-become-millionaire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a699f204f1c1ba3268b6604","slug":"invest-money-and-become-millionaire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a699f204f1c1ba3268b6604","slug":"invest-money-and-become-millionaire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a699f204f1c1ba3268b6604","slug":"invest-money-and-become-millionaire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a699f204f1c1ba3268b6604","slug":"invest-money-and-become-millionaire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a699f204f1c1ba3268b6604","slug":"invest-money-and-become-millionaire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a699f204f1c1ba3268b6604","slug":"invest-money-and-become-millionaire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.