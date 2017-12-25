Download App
आपका शहर Close

2018 में इन राशियों के लिए परेशानी खड़ी करेंगे शनिदेव, जानें आपकी राशि पर कैसा रहेगा असर

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 08:48 PM IST
In new year 2018 horoscope shani dev bad effect on zodiac

सबसे क्रूर ग्रह कहे जाने वाले शनिदेव का साल 2018 में कुछ राशियों पर बुरा तो कुछ पर अच्छा प्रभाव पड़ेगा। जानिए आपकी राशि पर कैसा रहेगा असर....

Comments

Browse By Tags

horoscope 2018 new year 2018 new year horoscope rashifal 2018 More ...

आज का मुद्दा

कुलभूषण से मिलीं मां और पत्नी, पाक ने वीडियो जारी कर जताया 'एहसान'

Today for kulbhushan jadhav and his family big day

Most Viewed

PHOTOS- अचानक जेसीबी धसी और जमीन से निकला ये 'कीमती शिवलिंग'

Shivling found in excavation kanpur
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हिमाचल में राम राज, जानिए नए सीएम की लव स्टोरी, संघ के सम्मेलन में हुई मुलाकात और..

himachal cm jairam thakur love story
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

नए साल में JIO के सबसे सस्ते धमाकेदार प्लान, ज्यादा इंटरनेट के साथ और भी बहुत कुछ

reliance jio new year 2018 bumper offers
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इन राशियों के लिए खुशियां लेकर आएगा साल 2018, यहां जानिए आपकी राशि पर कैसा रहेगा असर

New year 2018 horoscope effect on zodiac
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!