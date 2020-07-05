शहर चुनें
Husband and Wife Killed in Tragic Car Accident during return from in Mussoorie

बारिश और कोहरा बना काल, मसूरी घूमकर हंसी-खुशी घर लौट रहे पति-पत्नी को ऐसे खींच ले गई मौत...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून/ मसूरी, Updated Sun, 05 Jul 2020 07:24 PM IST
Husband and Wife Killed in Tragic Car Accident during return from in Mussoorie
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रविवार को मसूरी के किमाड़ी मार्ग पर चीलधार के पास दर्दनाक हादसे में पति-पत्नी की मौत हो गई। मसूरी सीओ नरेंद्र पंत ने बताया कि सुबह बारिश और कोहरा होने के कारण कार अनियंत्रित होकर गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। 
