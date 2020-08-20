शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Chamoli ›   Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2020: Yatra will run till 10th October , only 100 pilgrims will be able to go in a day

Hemkund Sahib: 10 अक्टूबर तक ही चलेगी यात्रा, एक दिन में जा सकेंगे केवल 100 तीर्थयात्री 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चमोली, Updated Thu, 20 Aug 2020 05:59 PM IST
Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2020: Yatra will run till 10th October , only 100 pilgrims will be able to go in a day
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चार सितंबर से शुरू हो रही हेमकुंड साहिब यात्रा इस बार 10 अक्टूबर तक ही चलेगी। वहीं, इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए एहतियातन एक दिन में केवल 100 तीर्थयात्रियों को ही हेमकुंड साहिब जाने की अनुमति होगी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
हाथ से न जाने दें दिल्ली पुलिस में नौकरी का यह मौका, सिर्फ 1,499 रुपये में करें दिल्ली पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
hemkund sahib हेमकुंड साहिब hemkund sahib yatra hemkund sahib yatra 2020 hemkund sahib door open corornavirus lockdown

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Hemkund Sahib yatra 2020: Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Doors open on 4th september
Chamoli

Hemkund Sahib Yatra 2020: कपाट खुलने से पहले देखिए हेमकुंड साहिब की ये खूबसूरत तस्वीरें...

19 अगस्त 2020

बिकरू कांड के एक और आरोपी का सरेंडर
Kanpur

Vikas dubey news: बिकरू कांड के एक और आरोपी का सरेंडर, एक लाख का इनाम था, वकील की ड्रेस में पहुंचा कोर्ट

20 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Sadak 2 trailer

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
इटावा लॉयन सफारी घूमने पहुंचे अखिलेश
Etawah

इटावा लॉयन सफारी घूमने पहुंचे अखिलेश, बोले- भाजपा की हर चाल को भांपकर बनाएंगे रणनीति, ये बड़ी बात भी कही

20 अगस्त 2020

बस हाईजैक मामला
Etawah

इटावा: एआरटीओ के दलाल ने की आगरा से बस हाईजैक, बरलई के ढाबे के पास हुई बरामद, इसलिए रचा पूरा खेल

20 अगस्त 2020

ज्योतिषाचार्य नीलम शर्मा द्वारा जानिए गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष "भूलकर भी नहीं करने चाहिए यह काम"
astrology

ज्योतिषाचार्य नीलम शर्मा द्वारा जानिए गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष "भूलकर भी नहीं करने चाहिए यह काम"
जय बाजपेई और गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे
Kanpur

Vikas dubey: आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट ने ईडी के सामने जय गैंग के 17 सदस्यों व 16 पुलिसकर्मियों के खोले नाम

20 अगस्त 2020

बाजार में जमा भारी भीड़
Lucknow

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच चरम पर लापरवाही, बाजारों में भारी भीड़, न सावधानी... न खौफ, तस्वीरें

20 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

आरोग्य मंदिर में छह एकड़ में डॉ. विमल कुमार मोदी ने तैयार किया है सुंदर गार्डन।
Gorakhpur

यहां सालों से 'मोदी' कर रहे हैं लोगों का इलाज, बिना दवा के लोगों को बनाते हैं निरोग

20 अगस्त 2020

पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी से चक चंगा गांव में भारी नुकसान
Jammu

बॉर्डर पर बसे लोगों का छलका दर्द, बोले- ऐसा महसूस होता जैसे कोई गुनाह कर दिया हो हमने

20 अगस्त 2020

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Sadak 2 trailer

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
विज्ञापन
विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे ने छोटे भाई की पत्नी की जगह जिलेदार को लड़ाई थी प्रधानी, साये की तरह रहता था साथ

20 अगस्त 2020

हरतालिका तीज 2020
Gorakhpur

Hartalika Teej 2020: हरतालिका तीज पर लगा कोरोना का ग्रहण, बाजारों से गायब हुई 'रौनक'

20 अगस्त 2020

ज्योतिषाचार्य नीलम शर्मा द्वारा जानिए गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष "भूलकर भी नहीं करने चाहिए यह काम"
astrology

ज्योतिषाचार्य नीलम शर्मा द्वारा जानिए गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष "भूलकर भी नहीं करने चाहिए यह काम"
श्रीप्रकाश शुक्ला व सत्यव्रत राय।(फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस 'खूंखार' डॉन के साथ वारदात करता था ये बदमाश, आज भी बरकरार है इसकी सरकारी नौकरी

20 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे के ठीक पीछे काले कोट में जिलेदार
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के सबसे खास शूटर जिलेदार उर्फ विष्णुपाल सिंह ने कोर्ट में किया सरेंडर, ताकती रह गई पुलिस

20 अगस्त 2020

छड़ी यात्रा
Jammu

22 अगस्त को मचेल में माता के भवन में पहुंचेगी छड़ी यात्रा, देखिए अद्भुत नजारे

20 अगस्त 2020

Uttarakhand news : Martyr Soldier Rajendra Singh negi cremation Today in Dehradun in haridwar
Dehradun

शहीद राजेंद्र की अंतिम यात्रा में उमड़ा हुजूम, मुख्यमंत्री ने की पत्नी को सरकारी नौकरी देने की घोषणा

20 अगस्त 2020

Coronavirus Vaccine News
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में होगा ऑक्सफोर्ड में बनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल, आईसीएमआर ने दी मंजूरी

20 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में आया सबसे सस्ता रेमडेसिवीर इंजेक्शन, खरीदने से पहले देना होगा ये प्रमाण

20 अगस्त 2020

सीएए के विरोध में पत्थरबाजी करते उपद्रवी। file
Gorakhpur

सीएए के विरोध में जमकर की थी पत्थरबाजी, आरसी जारी कर वसूली की तैयारी

20 अगस्त 2020

डॉ. योगिता की फाइल फोटो
Agra

डॉ. योगिता हत्याकांडः बेटी को बचाने आए परिवार को मिली उसकी लाश, हत्या पर पिता ने बताई पूरी कहानी

20 अगस्त 2020

लश्कर कमांडर नसीरुद्दीन मारा गया
Jammu

लश्कर कमांडर नसीरुद्दीन के खात्मे के साथ छह जवानों की शहादत का बदला पूरा, पढ़िए लोन का हैदर कनेक्शन

20 अगस्त 2020

संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड: कानपुर पुलिस को नहीं मिला संजीत का शव, नार्को टेस्ट से सामने आएगा सच

20 अगस्त 2020

क्रिकेटर दीप्ति शर्मा
Agra

Arjuna Award 2020: दीप्ति ने दिया परिवार को श्रेय, कहा- परिवार ने बनाया अवार्ड के काबिल

20 अगस्त 2020

गोरखपुर में बाढ़।
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Flood: तेजी से बढ़ रहा है घाघरा नदी का जलस्तर, 76 गांव अभी भी हैं बाढ़ से प्रभावित

20 अगस्त 2020

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited