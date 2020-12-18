शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Haridwar News: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Attack on Uttarakhand And Central Government

हरिद्वार: मनीष सिसोदिया बोले-नेताओं ने कुर्सी पाने या बचाने के लिए दिव्य भूमि को बनाया जमीन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार, Updated Fri, 18 Dec 2020 09:30 PM IST
Haridwar News: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Attack on Uttarakhand And Central Government
1 of 6
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने हरिद्वार में मां गंगा आरती करने के साथ शुक्रवार को अपने गढ़वाल दौरे का श्रीगणेश कर दिया। उन्होंने हरकी पैड़ी पर मां गंगा से 2022 में उत्तराखंड में आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार बनने की प्रार्थना की। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun haridwar national uttarakhand manish sisodia aam aadmi party aap aam adami party in uttarakhand arvind kejariwal मनीष सिसोदिया

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास को कारतूस पहुंचाने वाले डब्बू की जमानत खारिज, जय बाजपेई के साथ मिलकर घटना से पहले की थी मदद

18 दिसंबर 2020

Weather Forecast Today Update in Uttarakhand: Alert for Fog Frost and Bitter Cold Day Conditions on 19th December
Dehradun

Weather Today: उत्तराखंड के कई इलाकों में भीषण ठंड का अलर्ट, घना कोहरा और पाला बढ़ाएगा मुसीबत

18 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
Zee5 and VI

वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
कृषि कानूनों का विरोध करते किसान
Delhi NCR

रविवार के आयोजन के लिए तैयार हो रहे किसान, अपने-अपने गांव भेज रहे यह संदेश

18 दिसंबर 2020

उत्तराखंड में ठंड
Chamoli

उत्तराखंड: पड़ रही कड़ाके की ठंड से पेड़ों पर जम गया पाला, झरने भी बने 'बर्फ', तस्वीरें... 

18 दिसंबर 2020

घर बैठें निशुल्क जन्मकुंडली बनवाने हेतु अभी क्लिक करें ! जानें समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
Kundali

घर बैठें निशुल्क जन्मकुंडली बनवाने हेतु अभी क्लिक करें ! जानें समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
मृतक के बैग से मिली थी यह तस्वीर
Agra

ताजमहल देखने के बहाने पत्नी ने रची थी 'खूनी' साजिश, इस तस्वीर से हुआ पति की हत्या का खुलासा

18 दिसंबर 2020

Prayagraj News : राजू पाल हत्याकांड के आरोपी फरहान अहमद का घर जमींदोज करता पीडीए का बुलडोजर।
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में राजू पाल हत्याकांड के आरोपी हार्डकोर क्रिमिनल फरहान के घर पर गरजा बुलडोजर

18 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X