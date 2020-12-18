शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Chamoli ›   Weather Forecast Today Update in Uttarakhand: Waterfall become Snow and Frost Freeze on Tree after bitter cold

उत्तराखंड: पड़ रही कड़ाके की ठंड से पेड़ों पर जम गया पाला, झरने भी बने 'बर्फ', तस्वीरें... 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोशीमठ, Updated Fri, 18 Dec 2020 09:06 PM IST
उत्तराखंड में ठंड
उत्तराखंड में ठंड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में इन दिनों जोशीमठ के आसपास के क्षेत्रों में पड़ रही कड़ाके की ठंड के कारण जगह-जगह पानी जम रहा है। स्थिति यह है कि सुराईकोटा गांव में पेड़ों पर ही पाला जमने लगा है। वहां बहने वाले गदेरे और झरने भी पूरी तरह से जम चुके हैं।
उत्तराखंड में ठंड
उत्तराखंड में ठंड
उत्तराखंड में ठंड
उत्तराखंड में ठंड
उत्तराखंड में ठंड
