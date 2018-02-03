अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Good time has come for the people of these zodiac signs

इन राशियों के जातकों के लिए आ गया है शुभ समय, बन रहे अच्छे संयोग से चमकेगा भाग्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 11:42 PM IST
Good time has come for the people of these zodiac signs
1 of 11
चंद्र ग्रहण के बाद अब इन राशि के जातकों का शुभ समय आ गया। ग्रह-नक्षत्र ऐसे संयोग से इनका भाग्य चमकेगा। जानिए कौनसी हैं यह राशियां..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
zodiac signs astrology horoscopes 2018 राशियां कुंडली

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

deposit one thousand rupees in the bank and leave your big responsibility
Dehradun

बल्ले बल्ले, बस 1000 रुपये बैंक में जमा कराकर इस स्कीम के मिलेंगे यह दो बड़े फायदा

3 फरवरी 2018

unbelievable things found in lady bank locker
Chandigarh

इस महिला के लॉकर से निकली ऐसी-ऐसी चीजें, देखकर बैंक वालों के होश उड़ गए

3 फरवरी 2018

ankit murder case: kumar vishwas and kapil mishra tweeted against kejriwal
Delhi NCR

अंकित हत्याकांड : विश्वास और कपिल मिश्रा ने मारा केजरीवाल को ताना, किए ट्वीट्स

3 फरवरी 2018

two sisters burnt alive in bulandshahr accused arrested tells the horrific tale of 2 murders
Delhi NCR

दो बहनों को जिंदा जला कर मारने वाला गिरफ्तार, बताया क्यों और कितनी क्रूरता से की वारदात

3 फरवरी 2018

under-19 cricket team player Kamalesh nagarkoti story
Nainital

कभी इस खिलाड़ी को क्रिकेट के लिए पड़ती थी डांट, आज लाडले की जीत पर भावुक दादी जानिए क्या बोलीं

3 फरवरी 2018

big change in ration distribution
Dehradun

राशन कार्ड धारक पढ़ लें यह खबर, 9 फरवरी से होने वाला है बड़ा बदलाव

3 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

enquiry against dera sacha sauda chief ram rahim skin bank
Chandigarh

राम रहीम के बारे में अब हुआ एक और बड़ा खुलासा, नए कानूनी पचड़े में फंसे

3 फरवरी 2018

sbi big alert customer losing money
Dehradun

खाताधारकों के लिए SBI ने जारी किया अलर्ट, ध्यान नहीं दिया तो खाली हो जाएगा खाता

3 फरवरी 2018

gst commissionor sansar chandra colleagues sent to jail.
Lucknow

5 फरवरी तक जेल भेजे गए GST कमिश्नर के घूसखोर साथी, CBI ने किया था गिरफ्तार

3 फरवरी 2018

Women will get big advantage of this scheme
Dehradun

OMG: महिलाओं को मिलेगा इस स्कीम का बड़ा फायदा, बिना देर किए जल्दी पढ़ लें यह खबर

3 फरवरी 2018

manoj tiwari went to ankit's house
Delhi NCR

अंकित के घर पहुंचे मनोज तिवारी, केजरीवाल सरकार से की ये मांग

3 फरवरी 2018

modi government closed jan dhan accounts of punjab people
Chandigarh

जन धन खाता खुलवा रखा है तो अब भूल जाएं, ये खबर पढ़कर पसीने छूट जाएंगे

3 फरवरी 2018

big news for bank account holder
Dehradun

बैंक खाता धारकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, नहीं पढ़ी तो फिर पछताएंगे...

31 जनवरी 2018

women created kidnapping drama in kashipur
Dehradun

अपनी ही किडनैपिंग का ड्रामा रच यह काम कर रही थी लुटेरी दुल्हन, फिर इस हालत में पकड़ी गई

3 फरवरी 2018

perfect date for marriage in 2018 according to astrology.
Lucknow

ज्योतिष: जानें- 2018 में क्या हैं 'परफेक्ट डेट', 55 दिनों के बाद आए 'अच्छे दिन'

3 फरवरी 2018

important document for money transactions
Dehradun

बदल गया खाते से रुपयों के लेनदेन का नियम, अब आपके पास होना चाहिए यह डॉक्यूमेंट

3 फरवरी 2018

ration card rules changed
Chandigarh

राशन कार्ड धारक ध्यान दें, दो नियमों में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव, अब ऐसे मिलेगा राशन

3 फरवरी 2018

people celebrate under 19 cricket world cup in lucknow.
Lucknow

अंडर- 19 क्रिकेट वर्ल्डकप की जीत से जश्न में डूबा लखनऊ, लोगों ने इस तरह मनाई खुशी, तस्वीरें

3 फरवरी 2018

indian railway changed train ticket reservation rules
Chandigarh

कृप्या ध्यान दें! रेलवे ने टिकट को लेकर बदले कुछ नियम, अब इस तरह मिलेगी

3 फरवरी 2018

anushka sharma will not celebrate valentine's day with virat kohli
Delhi NCR

..तो इस वजह से विराट की वाइफ Valentine's Day के दिन होंगी वरुण धवन के साथ

3 फरवरी 2018

kejriwal congratulated team india for winning world cup under 19
Delhi NCR

अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप : केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट कर खासतौर पर इस खिलाड़ी पर जताया गर्व

3 फरवरी 2018

chandra grahan on 31 january 2018 Kaal Sarp Yog effect on rashi
Dehradun

कालसर्प योग में लगेगा साल का पहला चंद्रग्रहण, इन राशियों के लिए होगा बेहद अशुभ

31 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.