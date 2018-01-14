बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5b1f614f1c1bf1408b4db6","slug":"fake-2000-and-500-rupees-note-smuggling-from-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0914\u0930 500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
2000 और 500 रुपए के नोट के बारे में जरूरी खबर, नजरअंदाज करेंगे तो पछताएंगे
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 02:51 PM IST
नोटबंदी के बाद जारी नए नोटों के बारे में ये खबर आपक होश उड़ा देगी। जल्दी से पढ़ें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5b1f614f1c1bf1408b4db6","slug":"fake-2000-and-500-rupees-note-smuggling-from-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0914\u0930 500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b1f614f1c1bf1408b4db6","slug":"fake-2000-and-500-rupees-note-smuggling-from-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0914\u0930 500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b1f614f1c1bf1408b4db6","slug":"fake-2000-and-500-rupees-note-smuggling-from-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0914\u0930 500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b1f614f1c1bf1408b4db6","slug":"fake-2000-and-500-rupees-note-smuggling-from-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0914\u0930 500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5b1f614f1c1bf1408b4db6","slug":"fake-2000-and-500-rupees-note-smuggling-from-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0914\u0930 500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.