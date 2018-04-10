बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5acc1e304f1c1bae1a8b456c","slug":"during-menses-women-treat-like-animal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902' \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0915, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीरियड्स आने पर यहां औरतों के साथ किया जाता है 'जानवरों' जैसा सुलूक, पढ़ेंगे तो यकीन नहीं होगा
भक्त दर्शन पांडेय, बागेश्वर, Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 07:59 AM IST
पीरियड्स को लेकर दुनियाभर में अलग-अलग रुढ़ियां प्रचलित है। लेकिन यहां पीरियड्स आने पर महिलाओं से 'जानवरों' जैसा सुलूक किया जाता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5acc1e304f1c1bae1a8b456c","slug":"during-menses-women-treat-like-animal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902' \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0915, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5acc1e304f1c1bae1a8b456c","slug":"during-menses-women-treat-like-animal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902' \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0915, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5acc1e304f1c1bae1a8b456c","slug":"during-menses-women-treat-like-animal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902' \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0915, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5acc1e304f1c1bae1a8b456c","slug":"during-menses-women-treat-like-animal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902' \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0915, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5acc1e304f1c1bae1a8b456c","slug":"during-menses-women-treat-like-animal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902' \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0915, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5acc1e304f1c1bae1a8b456c","slug":"during-menses-women-treat-like-animal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902' \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0915, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5acc1e304f1c1bae1a8b456c","slug":"during-menses-women-treat-like-animal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902' \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0915, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5acc1e304f1c1bae1a8b456c","slug":"during-menses-women-treat-like-animal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094b\u0902' \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0932\u0942\u0915, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.