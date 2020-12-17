शहर चुनें
नए लुक में ऐसा दिखेगा देहरादून का रेलवे स्टेशन, बनेगी 83.5 मीटर ऊंची इमारत, तस्वीरें... 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 17 Dec 2020 02:04 AM IST
Dehradun Railway Station New Look Photos
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
देहरादून के रेलवे स्टेशन पर 83.5 मीटर ऊंची इमारत बनेगी। इससे पूरे देहरादून का सुंदर नजारा दिखेगा। रेलवे स्टेशन पुनर्विकास परियोजना की समीक्षा बैठक में रेल भूमि विकास प्राधिकरण (आरएलडीए) ने मुख्यमंत्री से इसकी अनुमति मांगी।
