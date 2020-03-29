शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Uttarakhand Lockdown: पुलिस की नजर हटते ही राशन की दुकानों में लगी भीड़, तस्वीरों में देखिए आंखों देखा हाल...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 29 Mar 2020 01:15 PM IST
उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन
1 of 6
उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की लोगों ने कैसे धज्जियां उड़ाई इसका अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि सुबह होते ही राशन की दुकानों में लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। कई जगह तो लोग बोरियों में भरकर सामान ले गए। 
उत्तराखंड लॉकडाउन uttarakhand lockdown coronavirus coronavirus in india covid 19 uttarakhand news covid 19 in india indian army janta curfew aiims rishikesh

उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन
उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन
उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन
उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन
उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन
उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन
उत्तराखंड में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
