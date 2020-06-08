शहर चुनें
Coronavirus in uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham tapt kund Water source Closed First time in History , Kund dry

बदरीनाथ धाम: इतिहास में पहली बार सूखा तप्तकुंड का पानी, पूजा से पहले श्रद्धालु इसी 'चमत्कारी' जल में करते थे स्नान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोशीमठ(चमोली), Updated Mon, 08 Jun 2020 08:20 PM IST
Coronavirus in uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham tapt kund Water source Closed First time in History , Kund dry
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बदरीनाथ धाम के इतिहास के पहली बार एतिहासिक तप्तकुंड में पानी नहीं है। धाम की यात्रा पर आने वाले श्रद्धालु पूजा से पहले इसी तप्तकुंड के गर्म पानी में स्नान करते थे। इसे चमत्कार ही कहेंगे कि इस कुंड में प्राकृतिक रूप से ही हर समय गर्म पानी आता है।
