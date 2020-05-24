शहर चुनें

Hemkund sahib Covered With Thick Blanket of Snow in may month, See beautiful visuals

हेमकुंड साहिब में जमे 20 फीट तक ऊंचे हिमखंड, बर्फ से गुरुद्वारा भी ढका, सामने आई साल की पहली तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चमोली, Updated Sun, 24 May 2020 12:49 PM IST
Hemkund sahib Covered With Thick Blanket of Snow in may month, See beautiful visuals
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्व प्रसिद्ध हेमकुंड साहिब मई के महीने में भी अभी तक बर्फ से ढका हुआ है। इस साल की पहली और बेहद खूबसूरत तस्वीरें भी सामने आई हैं। बर्फ से ढके हेमकुंड का नजारा मनमोहक है। तस्वीरों में आप भी देखिए...
hemkund sahib uttarakhand news हेमकुंड साहिब hemkund sahib yatra hemkund sahib yatra 2020 snowfall snowfall in hemkund sahib laxman lokpal temple hemkund sahib door open corornavirus lockdown

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
