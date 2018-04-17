शहर चुनें

UP के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के माता-पिता को मिली Y श्रेणी सुरक्षा, देखते ही दोनों हुए भावुक

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 09:48 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिता आनंद सिंह बिष्ट और मां सावित्री देवी को वाई श्रेणी की सुरक्षा दी गई है। यह देखते ही दोनों भावुक हो गए। इसके अलावा राज्य में भ्रमण की स्थिति में उन्हें पुलिस एस्कार्ट भी उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।
