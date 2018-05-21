शहर चुनें

चारधाम यात्रा 2018: यात्रा के दौरान मरने वालों की संख्या 29 हुई, ये सावधानियां बचाएंगी जिंदगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 10:52 AM IST
चारधाम में यात्रा के दौरान अब तक मरने वालों की संख्या 29 पर पहुंच गई है। यात्रा के दौरान ज्यादा उम्र, आपाधापी और लापरवाही से यात्री कई बार मुश्किलों में फंस रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार अगर कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखें, तो खतरे को टाला जा सकता है। 
 
