बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6dc2dd4f1c1b89268b6f49","slug":"chanting-of-this-mantra-during-lunar-eclipse","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d, \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंद्रग्रहण के समय इन दो मंत्रों के जाप से मिलेगा लाभ, यह बातें भी ध्यान में रखें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 06:11 PM IST
चंद्रग्रहण के समय अगर इन दो मंत्रों का जाप करेंगे तो शुभ संकेत मिलेंगे। इन मंत्रों के जाप से जीवन में होने वाले बुरे प्रभाव भी कम होंगे। जानिए कौन से हैं यह दो मंत्र...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a6dc2dd4f1c1b89268b6f49","slug":"chanting-of-this-mantra-during-lunar-eclipse","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d, \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6dc2dd4f1c1b89268b6f49","slug":"chanting-of-this-mantra-during-lunar-eclipse","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d, \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6dc2dd4f1c1b89268b6f49","slug":"chanting-of-this-mantra-during-lunar-eclipse","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d, \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6dc2dd4f1c1b89268b6f49","slug":"chanting-of-this-mantra-during-lunar-eclipse","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d, \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6dc2dd4f1c1b89268b6f49","slug":"chanting-of-this-mantra-during-lunar-eclipse","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d, \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a6dc2dd4f1c1b89268b6f49","slug":"chanting-of-this-mantra-during-lunar-eclipse","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d, \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.