शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
MyCity App MyCity App
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Chandra Grahan 2020: Moon Awesome Photos before Grahan in dehradun

Chandra Grahan 2020: ग्रहण से पहले आसमान में कुछ ऐसा दिखा चांद, देखिए खूबसूरत तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 05 Jun 2020 08:19 PM IST
देहरादून में चंद्रग्रहण से पहले चांद
1 of 6
देहरादून में चंद्रग्रहण से पहले चांद - फोटो : अमर उजाला/ संजय नेगी
आज (पांच जून) को इस वर्ष का दूसरा चंद्रग्रहण लगने जा रहा है। इससे पहले चांद आसमान में कुछ ऐसा नजर आया। देहरादून में चांद का अद्भुत नजारा देख लोगों ने इसे कैमरे में कैद किया। देखिए चांद की कुछ खूबसूरत तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला प्लस सब्सक्राइब करें और प्रीमियम एक्सपीरियंस पाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
chandra grahan 2020 chandra grahan june 2020 lunar eclipse चंद्रग्रहण चंद्रग्रहण 2020 chandra grahan 2020 date and time chandra grahan lunar eclipse 2020

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Snowfall in Himachal peaks, heavy rain in Shimla, hailstorm damage to crops
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल की चोटियों पर बर्फबारी, शिमला में भारी बारिश, ओलावृष्टि से फसलों को नुकसान

5 जून 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

बचपन में कुछ ऐसे दिखते थे सीएम योगी, इन 10 तस्वीरों को देखकर नहीं होगा यकीन

5 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
कोविड-19 के बाद भी एसजीटी यूनिवर्सिटी सुरक्षा उपायों में आगे
SGT University (Advertorial)

कोविड-19 के बाद भी एसजीटी यूनिवर्सिटी सुरक्षा उपायों में आगे
CM yogi
Gorakhpur

Birthday Special: उत्तराखंड का बेटा कैसे बना यूपी का सीएम, पढ़ें योगी आदित्यनाथ से जुड़े रोचक किस्से

5 जून 2020

चंबल सेंक्चुरी की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें
Agra

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: प्रकृति का खूबसूरत आंगन है चंबल, यहां दुर्लभ जीव-जंतु करते हैं बसेरा

5 जून 2020

शनि साढ़े साती के कुप्रभाव से बचने के लिए कराएं शनि पूजा
Puja

शनि साढ़े साती के कुप्रभाव से बचने के लिए कराएं शनि पूजा
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
Agra

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: लॉकडाउन में प्रकृति ने सहेजा पर्यावरण, अब बचाने की चुनौती

5 जून 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

Birthday Special: संन्यासी बनने के बाद जब सीएम योगी पहुंचे थे अपने घर, भावुक होकर मां ने कही थी ये बात

5 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

अलगाववादी नेता
Jammu

कहानी कश्मीर कीः जानिए, आखिर क्यों अलगाववादियों को अपनी संतानों के लिए नहीं सुहाती जन्नत की हवा?

5 जून 2020

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
Gorakhpur

World Environment Day 2020: पर्यावरण संरक्षण का 'सबक' सिखा गया लॉकडाउन, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर की आबोहवा

5 जून 2020

कोविड-19 के बाद भी एसजीटी यूनिवर्सिटी सुरक्षा उपायों में आगे
SGT University (Advertorial)

कोविड-19 के बाद भी एसजीटी यूनिवर्सिटी सुरक्षा उपायों में आगे
विज्ञापन
सीएम योगी।
Gorakhpur

Birthday Special: सीएम योगी ने इस वजह से छोड़ा था घर, मां ने सोचा नौकरी करने गए

5 जून 2020

सीएम योगी और उनके पिता। (फाइल)
Gorakhpur

Birthday Special: बिना बताए घर से गोरखपुर आ गए थे सीएम योगी, छह महीने बाद बहन ने ऐसे खोज निकाला था पता

5 जून 2020

शनि साढ़े साती के कुप्रभाव से बचने के लिए कराएं शनि पूजा
Puja

शनि साढ़े साती के कुप्रभाव से बचने के लिए कराएं शनि पूजा
Lunar Eclipse
Gorakhpur

Chandra Grahan 2020: चंद्रग्रहण के बाद इस उपाय से दूर होगी धन की समस्या, यहां पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी

5 जून 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में इस तरह से मनाया जा रहा है सीएम योगी का जन्मदिन, देखें तस्वीरें

5 जून 2020

Vidyanidhi Sarvesh Tripathi
Gorakhpur

जम्मू में आतंकी साजिश नाकाम कर इस जवान ने बढ़ाया गोरखपुर का मान, देखें तस्वीरें

5 जून 2020

Ritika Singh
Gorakhpur

महराजगंज की इस बेटी ने विश्व शांति संदेश देने में बनाया विश्व रिकार्ड, देखें तस्वीरें

5 जून 2020

Sonu Sood airlift uttarakhand migrant in dehradun
Dehradun

प्रवासी उत्तराखंडियों के लिए मसीहा बने सोनू सूद, 55 लोगों को एयरलिफ्ट कर पहुंचाया देहरादून

5 जून 2020

Challange in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow

Birthday Special: मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने चुनौतियों पर किया काम पर भविष्य में ये चुनौतियां लेंगी कड़ा इम्तहान

5 जून 2020

गोरखपुर में मौसम का अपडेट
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में झमाझम बारिश ने बदला मौसम का मिजाज, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

5 जून 2020

बाबा अमरनाथ
Jammu

इतिहास में पहली बार यहां हुई अमरनाथ की पूजा, घर बैठे करें बाबा बर्फानी के दर्शन

5 जून 2020

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
Jammu

World Environment Day: कोरोना-तूफान या टिड्डियों का हमला, ये सब प्रकृति से छेड़छाड़ का है नतीजा

5 जून 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

हिजबुल को मौत का खौफ, सभी आतंकी संगठनों से बोला- फिदायीन हमले किए जाएं, सुरक्षा एजेंसियां सतर्क

5 जून 2020

आसमान में कोरोना
Dehradun

Solar Eclipse: इस बार बेहद खास होगा 21 जून को लगने वाला सूर्य ग्रहण, आसमान में नजर आएगा कोरोना

5 जून 2020

यूपी में बारिश
Kanpur

यूपी: निसर्ग चक्रवात का असर, तेजी से बदला मौसम, हवाओं के साथ कहीं तेज तो कहीं रिमझिम बारिश

5 जून 2020

देहरादून में चंद्रग्रहण से पहले चांद
देहरादून में चंद्रग्रहण से पहले चांद - फोटो : अमर उजाला/ संजय नेगी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला/ संजय नेगी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला/ संजय नेगी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला/ संजय नेगी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला/ संजय नेगी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला/ संजय नेगी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited