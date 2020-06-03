शहर चुनें
Almora

फिल्म अभिनेता मनोज वाजपेयी पहुंचे अल्मोड़ा, देखने उमड़ी भीड़, पसंद आई ये चीज, की खूब तारीफ

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अल्मोड़ा, Updated Wed, 03 Jun 2020 10:06 AM IST
bollywood actor manoj bajpayee in almora, visit in market, public rush comes to see him
- फोटो : amar ujala
फिल्म अभिनेता मनोज वाजपेयी मंगलवार को अल्मोड़ा पहुंचे। उन्होंने यहां एक दुकान में कुमाऊं के पारंपरिक आभूषणों के बारे में जानकारी ली। इस दौरान बाजार में अचानक फिल्म अभिनेता को देख लोगों की भीड़ लग गई। कई लोगों ने उनके साथ सेल्फी भी ली।
actor manoj bajpayee in almora

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

- फोटो : amar ujala
