Bird Flu in Uttarakhand : लोगों को सता रहा बर्ड फ्लू का खतरा, अस्पताल पहुंच रहे मरीज

{"_id":"5ffd1ee94c560f30631f2165","slug":"bird-flu-in-uttarakhand-news-people-scared-of-bird-flu-reached-hospital-with-same-symptoms","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bird Flu in Uttarakhand :\u00a0\u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e,\u00a0\u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अस्पतालों में पहुंच रहे मरीज बर्ड फ्लू के मिलते-जुलते लक्षणों की शिकायत कर रहे
अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से दूषित उपकरणों के माध्यम से भी फैल सकता है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला (file photo)
बर्ड फ्लू का वायरस कठोर सतहों और वस्तुओं पर 48 घंटे तक जीवित रह सकता है
- फोटो : पीटीआई (file photo)
फ्लू मुख्य रूप से एक व्यक्ति से दूसरे व्यक्ति में फैलता है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला (file photo)
अल्कोहल वाले हैंड सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करें
- फोटो : Social media