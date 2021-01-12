शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   bird flu in uttarakhand news : people scared of bird flu, reached hospital with same symptoms

Bird Flu in Uttarakhand : लोगों को सता रहा बर्ड फ्लू का खतरा, अस्पताल पहुंच रहे मरीज

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 12 Jan 2021 10:12 AM IST
अस्पतालों में पहुंच रहे मरीज बर्ड फ्लू के मिलते-जुलते लक्षणों की शिकायत कर रहे
1 of 5
अस्पतालों में पहुंच रहे मरीज बर्ड फ्लू के मिलते-जुलते लक्षणों की शिकायत कर रहे
कोरोना की दहशत के बीच कुछ लोगों को बर्ड फ्लू का खतरा भी सताने लगा है। अस्पतालों में पहुंच रहे कुछ मरीज बर्ड फ्लू के मिलते-जुलते लक्षणों की शिकायत कर रहे हैं। डॉक्टर काउंसिलिंग कर मरीजों को न डरने और परेशान न होने की सलाह दे रहे हैं। राजकीय दून मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल के असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर एवं फिजिशियन डॉ. कुमार जी. कॉल ने बताया कि इसे एच5एन1 (एवियन इन्फ्लूएंजा) भी कहा जाता है। यह एक वायरल संक्रमण है जो न केवल पक्षियों, बल्कि मनुष्यों और अन्य जानवरों को संक्रमित करता है।

Bird Flu: उत्तराखंड में बर्ड फ्लू की पुष्टि, रेड अलर्ट जारी, पोल्ट्री फार्मों में बाहरी लोगों के प्रवेश पर रोक
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अस्पतालों में पहुंच रहे मरीज बर्ड फ्लू के मिलते-जुलते लक्षणों की शिकायत कर रहे
अस्पतालों में पहुंच रहे मरीज बर्ड फ्लू के मिलते-जुलते लक्षणों की शिकायत कर रहे
अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से दूषित उपकरणों के माध्यम से भी फैल सकता है
अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से दूषित उपकरणों के माध्यम से भी फैल सकता है - फोटो : अमर उजाला (file photo)
बर्ड फ्लू का वायरस कठोर सतहों और वस्तुओं पर 48 घंटे तक जीवित रह सकता है
बर्ड फ्लू का वायरस कठोर सतहों और वस्तुओं पर 48 घंटे तक जीवित रह सकता है - फोटो : पीटीआई (file photo)
फ्लू मुख्य रूप से एक व्यक्ति से दूसरे व्यक्ति में फैलता है
फ्लू मुख्य रूप से एक व्यक्ति से दूसरे व्यक्ति में फैलता है - फोटो : अमर उजाला (file photo)
अल्कोहल वाले हैंड सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करें
अल्कोहल वाले हैंड सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करें - फोटो : Social media
