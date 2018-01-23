बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a66b0844f1c1b805a8b58d9","slug":"be-aware-on-magh-purnima-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"31 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0918 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u092e\u093e, \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
31 जनवरी को है माघ पूर्णिमा, भूलकर भी न करें ये काम वरना होगा बड़ा नुकसान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 09:59 AM IST
इस बार माघ पूर्णिमा 31 जनवरी 2018 दिन बुधवार को पड़ रही है। इसी दिन चंद्रग्रहण भी है। बता दें कि यह 2018 का पहला चंद्रग्रहण है, लेकिन इस दिन एक छोटी गलती आपको मुश्किल में डाल सकती है।
