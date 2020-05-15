शहर चुनें

Chardham Yatra 2020 : भगवान विष्णु को प्रिय है शंख, लेकिन फिर भी बदरीनाथ धाम में नहीं होता शंखनाद

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 15 May 2020 09:17 AM IST
बदरीनाथ धाम
बदरीनाथ धाम - फोटो : amar ujala
भगवान विष्णु को शंख अतिप्रिय है, लेकिन फिर भी उनके धाम बदरीनाथ में शंखनाद नहीं होता है। इसके पीछे क्या वजह है इसके बारे में बता रहे हैं धाम के मुख्य पुजारी रावत ईश्वरी प्रसाद नंबूदरी...
char dham yatra 2020 चारधाम यात्रा बदरीनाथ बदरीनाथ धाम badrinath char dham yatra uttarakhand badrinath dham badrinath dham yatra

बदरीनाथ धाम
बदरीनाथ धाम - फोटो : amar ujala
