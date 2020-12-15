शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   AAP in uttarakhand news: uttarakhand cm candidate name reached to arvind kejariwal

उत्तराखंड : मनीष सिसोदिया के इशारों से प्रदेश में सियासी हलचल, केजरीवाल के पास पहुंचे सीएम पद के दावेदारों के नाम

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 15 Dec 2020 09:54 AM IST
AAP in uttarakhand news: uttarakhand cm candidate name reached to arvind kejariwal
1 of 6
- फोटो : अमर उजाला (File Photo)
कुमाऊं के निजी दौरे के बहाने आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता और दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया प्रदेश की सियासी नब्ज टटोल गए हैं। जाते-जाते वह जो सियासी बातें कह गए, उन्हें लेकर प्रदेश की सियासत में हलचल है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun uttarakhand arvind kejariwal aap manish sisodia aam adami party

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Weather Astrology in uttarakhand news : snowfall and rain expected in December end
Dehradun

Weather Astrology : बन रहा नक्षत्रों का संयोग, दिसंबर अंतिम सप्ताह में बारिश और बर्फबारी की संभावना

15 दिसंबर 2020

पाइप लाइन निकलने के बाद बंद हुआ मेट्रो का कार्य
Agra

आगरा मेट्रो: अचानक खोदाई का काम करना पड़ा बंद, हैरान कर देने वाली वजह आई सामने

15 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Mercedes Benz

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
new year party
Gorakhpur

इस शर्त के साथ ही मना पाएंगे नए साल का जश्न, यहां से लेनी होगी अनुमति

15 दिसंबर 2020

prayagraj news : कृषि विधेयक के विरोध में सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जोरदार प्रदर्शन किया।
Prayagraj

कृषि बिल के विरोध में प्रदर्शन : सैकड़ों सपाई गिरफ्तार, सांसद-विधायक घर में रहे कैद

15 दिसंबर 2020

वास्तु शास्त्र के अनुसार करें भूमि चयन, जानें कौन सा पौधा होगा शुभ ?
Vastu Tips

वास्तु शास्त्र के अनुसार करें भूमि चयन, जानें कौन सा पौधा होगा शुभ ?
कार की सीट के नीचे पड़े 500-500 के नोट
Agra

बबूल के पेड़ से हुई 500-500 के नोटों की बारिश, 50 हजार रुपये लूट ले गए लोग

15 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला (File Photo)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X