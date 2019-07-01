शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   World Cup 2019: Team India lost the match against England for these reasons

इन चार कारणों से विश्व कप में थमा भारत का विजय रथ, इंग्लैंड से मिली करारी हार

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 01 Jul 2019 02:15 PM IST
विराट कोहली
1 of 6
विराट कोहली - फोटो : social Media
बर्मिंघम के एजबेस्टन मैदान पर खेले गए विश्व कप के 38वें मैच में मेजबान इंग्लैंड ने भारत को हराकर अपनी सेमीफाइनल की उम्मीदों को बरकरार रखा है। इस विश्व कप में टीम इंडिया की यह पहली हार थी। टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी इंग्लैंड की टीम ने ताबड़तोड़ बैटिंग करते हुए 50 ओवर में 7 विकेट के नुकसान पर 337 रन बनाए।

इंग्लैंड ने आखिरी 10 ओवर्स में 92 रन बटोरे और भारत के सामने 338 रन का विशाल लक्ष्य रखा। पहाड़ जैसे लक्ष्य के सामने टीम इंडिया 50 ओवर में 5 विकेट पर 306 रन ही बना सकी। आइए जानते हैं कहां चूक गई टीम इंडिया और क्या रहे हार के बड़े कारण।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india vs england world cup eng vs ind 2016 cricket world cup 2019 england beat india virat kohli ms dhoni
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ शतक ठोकते ही रोहित शर्मा ने की सौरव गांगुली के 16 साल पुराने रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी

1 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
रोहित शर्मा -ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

VIDEO: हार के बावजूद ठहाकों से गूंजा हॉल, जब रोहित शर्मा की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में हुआ पंत का जिक्र

1 जुलाई 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

कोहली ने ठोकी लगातार पांचवीं फिफ्टी, बदल दिया विश्व क्रिकेट का इतिहास

30 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
टीम इंडिया की जर्सी
Cricket News

27 साल में कितनी बदली टीम इंडिया की वर्ल्ड कप जर्सी, ऐसा रहा रंग और डिजाइन

1 जुलाई 2019

jason roy
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: सबसे बड़ी गलती कर बैठे धोनी, DRS पर हुई महाचूक

30 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Cricket News

मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

पांच विकेट लेकर शमी ने रचा इतिहास, World Cup में ऐसा करने वाले बने पहले भारतीय गेंदबाज

30 जून 2019

रविंद्र जडेजा ने लपका शानदार कैच
Cricket News

VIDEO: चीते से फुर्तीले जडेजा ने लपका हैरतअंगेज कैच, खतरनाक रॉय को निपटाया

30 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल की रेस से बाहर हुई तीन बड़ी टीमें, रोमांचक मोड़ पर पहुंचा World Cup 2019

30 जून 2019

विजय शंकर-ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

विजय शंकर बाहर, ऋषभ पंत को मिली इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टीम में जगह, ऐसी है प्लेइंग XI

30 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विराट कोहली, ऑरेंज जर्सी में
Cricket News

नारंगी जर्सी में कैसी लग रही है टीम इंडिया, किस खिलाड़ी पर खिल रहा नया रंग?

30 जून 2019

भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के सामने मेजबान इंग्लैंड की चुनौती, इन 11 धुरंधरों के साथ उतर सकती है विराट सेना

30 जून 2019

कॉटरेल-शमी
Cricket News

सैल्यूट ठोककर मोहम्मद शमी ने उड़ाया था मजाक, अब विंडीज गेंदबाज कोट्रेल ने दिया करारा जवाब

29 जून 2019

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट
Cricket News

अफगानिस्तान पर जीत के साथ पाक की चमकी किस्मत, अंकतालिका में लगाई लंबी छलांग

30 जून 2019

(ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: खेल रहा हिंदुस्तान, जीत की दुआ कर रहा पाकिस्तान

30 जून 2019

विराट कोहली-एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: ये 5 जांबाज वसूलेंगे अंग्रेजों से दोगुना लगान, जानिए इनकी ताकत और कमजोरी

30 जून 2019

एजबेस्टन
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: इंग्लैंड-इंडिया के बीच मुकाबला आज, कैसा रहेगा मौसम और पिच का मिजाज

30 जून 2019

ट्रेंट बोल्ट
Cricket News

ट्रेंट बोल्ट ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दिया जोर का झटका, आखिरी ओवर में हैट्रिक लेकर रचा इतिहास

29 जून 2019

नई जर्सी के साथ विराट कोहली
Cricket News

नारंगी जर्सी में दुनिया के सामने आए कोहली, नई जर्सी को 10 में से दिए इतने नंबर

30 जून 2019

रोहित शर्मा का गलत फैसला
Cricket News

मैच के अगले ही दिन रोहित शर्मा का छलका दर्द, पेश किया अंपायर की गलती का सबूत

28 जून 2019

एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

एक ही गेंद पर तीन बार आउट होने से बचे थे धोनी, हार के बाद अफसोस मना रही वेस्टइंडीज टीम

28 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज को हराकर टीम इंडिया ने लगाई लंबी छलांग, अंकतालिका में हुआ बड़ा उलटफेर

28 जून 2019

विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली - फोटो : social Media
जेसन रॉय
जेसन रॉय - फोटो : social Media
जेसन रॉय
जेसन रॉय - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
युजवेंद्र चहल
युजवेंद्र चहल - फोटो : social Media
केएल राहुल
केएल राहुल - फोटो : social Media
एमएस धोनी-केदार जाधव
एमएस धोनी-केदार जाधव - फोटो : social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

संघ हुआ डिजिटल, RSS प्रमुख मोहन भागवत समेत 6 नेताओं की ट्विटर पर हुई एंट्री

संघ भी अब डिजिटल हो चला है। संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने ट्विटर पर दस्तक दे दी है। उनके साथ ही संघ के 6 अन्य नेताओं ने भी ट्विटर पर एंट्री ली है।

1 जुलाई 2019

बस हादसा

किश्तवाड़ में यात्रियों से भरी बस गहरी खाई में गिरी, अब तक 35 मौतें

1 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:58

धोनी के बचाव में उतरे कोहली, बताई हार की वजह

1 जुलाई 2019

भारी बारिश 1:34

भारी बारिश के बीच पुलिया बनाते समय आ गई नदी में बाढ़, फंस गई कई जिंदगी

1 जुलाई 2019

औली 1:10

औली में शाही शादी के बाद जमा हुआ 300 क्विंटल कूड़ा, सफाई पर खर्च हुए 3 करोड़ रुपये

1 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.