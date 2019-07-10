शहर चुनें

World Cup 2019: मैनचेस्टर में कैसा है मौसम, क्या आज हो पाएगा कल का अधूरा मैच पूरा?

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 11:33 AM IST
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड - फोटो : social Media
भारत- न्यूजीलैंड के बीच मैनचेस्टर के मैदान पर मंगलवार को खेले गए वर्ल्ड कप के पहले सेमीफाइनल में बारिश ने मैच आगोश में ले लिया। मुकाबले से ज्यादा अब मौसम को लेकर चर्चा है कि क्या आज भी यानी रिजर्व डे के दिन भी मैच खेला जा सकेगा। मैच होगा तो पूरे ओवर्स का होगा या कटौती होगी। अब सब कुछ मैनचेस्टर के मौसम पर निर्भर है। आइए जानते हैं कि बुधवार के दिन मैनचेस्टर के ओल्ड ट्रैफर्ड मैदान पर भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाड़ी खेलेंगे या मौसम एक बार फिर से अपना खेल दिखाएग।


 
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड - फोटो : social Media
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड - फोटो : social Media
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड - फोटो : social Media
