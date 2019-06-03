रोज बाउल से विश्व कप की शुरुआत करेगी टीम इंडिया, जानिए इस मैदान के बारे में सबकुछ

{"_id":"5cf4f0f3bdec22074407f212","slug":"world-cup-2019-know-the-interesting-facts-about-rose-bowl-ground-india-vs-south-africa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091c \u092c\u093e\u0909\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0906\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
रोज बाउल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
रोज बाउल
- फोटो : social Media
इंग्लैंड टीम
- फोटो : social media
The Rose Bowl
- फोटो : social Media
द रोज बाउल
- फोटो : social Media
भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
- फोटो : icc