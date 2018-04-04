शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Virat Kohli says More than  Royal Challengers Bangalore fans I want to win IPL trophy

'फैंस से ज्यादा मैं खुद आईपीएल खिताब जीतने को हूं बेताब'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 11:20 PM IST
विराट कोहली
1 of 5
आईपीएल में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर का नेतृत्व कर रहे कप्तान विराट कोहली ने बुधवार को कहा कि वह आरसीबी फैंस से ज्यादा अपनी टीम को आईपीएल का पहला खिताब दिलाने के लिए हमेशा की तरह बेताब और प्रतिबद्ध हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
virat kohli royal challengers bangalore ipl 2018 ipl 11

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

IPL से पहले गेंदबाजों के दिल में 'सिक्सर किंग' का खौफ, सबूत है ये 12 छक्के

4 अप्रैल 2018

मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

IPL से पहले गौतम गंभीर ने शमी से कहा कुछ ऐसा, सारे जख्म भुलाकर लय में आया गेंदबाज

4 अप्रैल 2018

गुरुनाथ मयप्पन
Cricket News

इन विवादों ने IPL को बदनाम करने में नहीं छोड़ी कोई कसर, इतनी बार लगे कलंक

4 अप्रैल 2018

मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

मोहम्मद शमी के IPL खेलने पर आई बड़ी अपडेट

3 अप्रैल 2018

Chris Lynn
Cricket News

IPL: जख्मी शेर हुई KKR की टीम, अब जमकर दहाड़ेगा यह घायल बल्लेबाज

3 अप्रैल 2018

More in Cricket News

मोर्ने मोर्केल
Cricket News

ऐतिहासिक जीत के साथ मोर्ने मोर्केल ने क्रिकेट को हमेशा के लिए कहा अलविदा

3 अप्रैल 2018

सुरेश रैना
Cricket News

IPL से पहले गेंदबाजों के दिल में सुरेश रैना का खौफ, सबूत है ये 7 छक्के

3 अप्रैल 2018

केविन पीटरसन
Cricket News

पीटरसन ने हिंदी में दिया स्पेशल मैसेज, भारतीयों और पशुओं के प्रति जताया प्रेम

3 अप्रैल 2018

धोनी, रैना और जडेजा
Cricket News

IPL: दूसरी बार चैंपियन बनने के लिए CSK का प्लान, यह खिलाड़ी बनेगा 'ब्रह्मास्त्र'

3 अप्रैल 2018

जेम्स एंडरसन
Cricket News

500 विकेट लेने वाले इस खिलाड़ी का एंडरसन ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, दिग्गजों की लिस्ट में हुए शामिल

3 अप्रैल 2018

शुभमन गिल
Cricket News

IPL 2018: अपने बेहतर प्रदर्शन से ये 5 अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ी बना सकते हैं टीम इंडिया में जगह

3 अप्रैल 2018

सुरेश रैना
Cricket News

सुरेश रैना को भाई मानता है यह क्रिकेटर, इसके पीछे है खास वजह

2 अप्रैल 2018

एमएस धोनी

Video: क्रिकेटर नहीं फौजी बनकर लिया धोनी ने यह सर्वोच्च सम्मान, फिर बढ़ाया देश का मान

3 अप्रैल 2018

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

FlashBack: सपना साकार हुआ सचिन तेंदुलकर का, मुंडन एमएस धोनी ने कराया

2 अप्रैल 2018

आईपीएल 2018
Cricket News

IPL इतिहास के वो ओवर, जिसमें बल्लेबाजों ने की थी गेंदबाजों की जमकर धुनाई

2 अप्रैल 2018

मुंबई बनाम चेन्नई
Cricket News

IPL FlashBack: मुंबई-चेन्नई के बीच 5 सबसे रोमांचक मैच, जब थम गई दर्शकों की सांसें 

2 अप्रैल 2018

डेविड वॉर्नर
Cricket News

IPL 2018: डेविड वॉर्नर की जगह सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद में रनों की बरसात करेगा यह बल्लेबाज

1 अप्रैल 2018

स्टीव स्मिथ
Cricket News

दुख की घड़ी में गेल ने बढ़ाया स्टीव स्मिथ का हौसला, कहा- 'मेरे घर के दरवाजे हमेशा तुम्हारे लिए खुले'

30 मार्च 2018

डेविड वॉर्नर और पत्नी कैंडिस
Cricket News

एयरपोर्ट पर ही फफक-फफक कर रोने लगी वॉर्नर की पत्नी कैंडिस, तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

30 मार्च 2018

जो रूट और कैरी कोटरेल
Cricket News

ये हैं क्रिकेट की दुनिया के वो दिग्गज जो बने 'बिन ब्याहे' बाप

3 अप्रैल 2018

गौतम गंभीर
Cricket News

गंभीर के निशाने पर AUS क्रिकेट बोर्ड, बोले- 'बगावत करने के जुर्म में खिलाड़ियों पर निकाली खुन्नस'

30 मार्च 2018

विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली, आरसीबी
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली, आईपीएल
rcb

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.