IPL 2018: प्वॉइंट्स टेबल में RCB को आना है ऊपर, तो प्लेइंग-11 में शामिल करे खिलाड़ी सुपर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 02:28 PM IST
virat kohli rcb
1 of 5
आईपीएल सीजन-11 में विराट कोहली के नेतृत्व वाली आरसीबी (रॉयल चैलेंजर बैंगलोर) का प्रदर्शन बेहद खराब रहा है। आरसीबी के पास इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में कोहराम मचाने वाले कई तूफानी क्रिकेटर्स हैं, इसके बावजूद टीम की हार का सिलसिला बदस्तूर जारी है।
virat kohli royal challengers bangalore rcb manan vohra

virat kohli
virat kohli rcb
विराट कोहली
क्रिकेटर मनन वोहरा
टिम साउदी
कॉलिन डे ग्रैंडहोम

