श्रेयस अय्यर के पिता ने बेटे को लेकर कही ये भावुक बात, जानकर आप भी कहेंगे वाह!
श्रीलंका के खिलाफ धर्मशाला वन-डे में डेब्यू करने वाले टीम इंडिया के युवा बल्लेबाज श्रेयस अय्यर भले ही अपने पहले वन-डे में प्लॉफ रहे, लेकिन मोहाली में खेले गए सीरीज के दूसरे वन-डे में उन्होंने जोरदार वापसी की और शतक के बेहद करीब पहुंचकर आउट हो गए। इस पर श्रेयस के पिता संतोष अय्यर ने कहा है कि श्रेयस को अपने करियर का पहला शतक चूकने पर कोई पछतावा नहीं है।
