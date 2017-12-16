Download App
श्रेयस अय्यर के पिता ने बेटे को लेकर कही ये भावुक बात, जानकर आप भी कहेंगे वाह!

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 03:56 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer father Santosh Iyer says,Shreyas has no regrets over missing out on his maiden ton

श्रीलंका के खिलाफ धर्मशाला वन-डे में डेब्यू करने वाले टीम इंडिया के युवा बल्लेबाज श्रेयस अय्यर भले ही अपने पहले वन-डे में प्लॉफ रहे, लेकिन मोहाली में खेले गए सीरीज के दूसरे वन-डे में उन्होंने जोरदार वापसी की और शतक के बेहद करीब पहुंचकर आउट हो गए। इस पर श्रेयस के पिता संतोष अय्यर ने कहा है कि श्रेयस को अपने करियर का पहला शतक चूकने पर कोई पछतावा नहीं है।

