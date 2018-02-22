शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Sachin Tendulkar says Mumbai has always led Indian cricket, numbers are biggest proof

भारतीय क्रिकेट में 'मुंबई' के योगदान को लेकर 'क्रिकेट के भगवान' ने कही दिल की बात

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 10:16 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar says Mumbai has always led Indian cricket, numbers are biggest proof
1 of 5
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व महान क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर ने गुरुवार को मुंबई में आगामी होने वाले टी-20 लीग के एक कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि मुंबई ने हमेशा से भारतीय क्रिकेट की अगुआई की है और आंकड़े इसके सबसे बड़े सबूत हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
sachin tendulkar mumbai t20 league indian cricket team sunil gavaskar

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

these are the top five test cricket batsman of Kevin Pietersen
Cricket News

इन 5 दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स के फैन हैं केविन पीटरसन, सचिन नहीं यह खिलाड़ी है लिस्ट में सबसे ऊपर

22 फरवरी 2018

sourav ganguly rated virat kohli at par with sachin tendulkar
Cricket News

विराट की तारीफ में तेंदुलकर और विव रिचर्ड्स को भी भूल गए सौरव गांगुली, जानिए क्या कहा

20 फरवरी 2018

Roger Binny says Hardik Pandya is lucky to get viewed as an allrounder
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या के टीम में चयन को लेकर इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी ने उठाए सवाल, बोले-किस्मत के धनी

22 फरवरी 2018

heinrich klaasen says about Yuzvendra Chahal bowling who Conceded Most Runs in t20i
Cricket News

चहल के गेंदो पर छह छक्के मारने वाले इस खिलाड़ी ने बताया, क्यों करता हूं उनकी इतनी पिटाई

22 फरवरी 2018

five villain of india vs south africa second t20 at centurion
Cricket News

INDvSA: दूसरे टी-20 में टीम इंडिया की करारी हार, ये हैं 5 विलेन

22 फरवरी 2018

Steve Smith says I have learnt a little bit of Virat Kohli
Cricket News

कप्तान विराट के आगे नतमस्तक हुए स्मिथ, बोले- कोहली से बहुत कुछ सीखा है

22 फरवरी 2018

More in Cricket News

records made in india v south africa 2nd t20i at centurion
Cricket News

INDvSA: दूसरे टी-20 में बने 9 कीर्तिमान, युजवेन्द्र चहल के नाम दर्ज हुआ सबसे शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड

22 फरवरी 2018

cricketers wives who are extremely beautiful
Cricket News

क्रिकेटर्स की पत्नियां, इनकी खूबसूरती के आगे नहीं टिकता कोई

21 फरवरी 2018

suresh raina says rahul dravid is a big support to me always
Cricket News

सुरेश रैना बोले- टीम इंडिया के इस क्रिकेटर के लिए अपनी जान भी दे सकता हूं

20 फरवरी 2018

india will face sri lanka in series opener of t20 cricket tri series
Cricket News

जानिए कब खेलेगी टीम इंडिया अपना पहला मैच, टी20 ट्राई सीरीज के कार्यक्रम में हुआ बदलाव

21 फरवरी 2018

virat kohli jasprit bumrah and team india are on top in icc odi rankings
Cricket News

ICC Rankings: विराट कोहली, जसप्रीत बुमराह और टीम इंडिया वन-डे में नंबर-1

20 फरवरी 2018

Yusuf Pathan soon feature in the Dhaka Premier League
Cricket News

विदेशी लीग में लंबे-लंबे छक्के जड़ते हुए नजर आएंगे युसूफ पठान

21 फरवरी 2018

yuzvendra Chahal reason of wearing glass revealed
Cricket News

खुल गया युजवेंद्र चहल का मैच के दौरान अचानक चश्मे में दिखने का राज, हैरान करेगी वजह

21 फरवरी 2018

seven records made in india v south africa first t20i
Cricket News

INDvSA: इस मैच में बने 7 कीर्तिमान, भुवनेश्वर-धोनी के नाम रहा वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

19 फरवरी 2018

India vs south africa 2nd T20I predicted xi at centurion
Cricket News

INDvSA: इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के दम पर 'कोहली ब्रिगेड' दूसरे टी-20 में बनाएगी रिकॉर्ड

21 फरवरी 2018

sourav ganguly expects kuldeep yadav to play test on england tour
Cricket News

गांगुली ने टीम इंडिया के सीनियर्स पर लटकाई तलवार, बोले- यह युवा करेगा बाहर

20 फरवरी 2018

these Bowler's maiden T20 wicket was Virat Kohli
Cricket News

5 ऐसे गेंदबाज, जिन्होंने टी20 क्रिकेट में अपना पहला शिकार विराट कोहली को बनाया

21 फरवरी 2018

mitchell santner says happy to bowl ms dhoni on nets only
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी के सामने गेंदबाजी करने से घबराता है यह विदेशी स्पिनर, वजह का किया खुलासा

20 फरवरी 2018

virat kohli has the opportunity to break viv richards and don bradman records
Cricket News

विराट कोहली के पास डॉन ब्रैडमैन और विव रिचर्ड्स का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने का शानदार मौका

20 फरवरी 2018

virat kohli missing wife anushka sharma in south africa tour share a romantic pic
Cricket News

कप्तान कोहली को द. अफ्रीका में सता रही है पत्नी की याद, इस अंदाज में मिटाई दूरियां

21 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa five heroes of first t20i at johannesburg
Cricket News

INDvSA: धवन-भुवनेश्वर ही नहीं यह तीन खिलाड़ी भी रहे इस मैच के 'ट्रंप कार्ड'

19 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa seven records made in sixth odi
Cricket News

INDvSA: आखिरी वन-डे में बने 7 रिकॉर्ड, कोहली बने ऐसा करने वाले पहले कप्तान

17 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.