ब्लू जर्सी में खेलने वाले सचिन पाक टीम के लिए कर चुके हैं फील्डिंग, कपिल देव को दिया था जीवनदान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 03:06 PM IST
sachin tendulkar
1 of 5
दो दशकों से ज्यादा क्रिकेट खेलने वाले दुनिया के महानतम बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर को आपने हमेश ब्लू जर्सी में देखा होगा। टीम इंडिया के लिए वनडे, टेस्ट और टी-20 क्रिकेट खेलने वाले सचिन तेंदुलकर ने 15 नवंबर 1989 को अपने इंटरनेशनल करियर का आगाज किया था।
sachin tendulkar hemant kenkre kapil dev imran khan

