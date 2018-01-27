अपना शहर चुनें

IPL 2018: दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स ने की घोषणा, गौतम गंभीर ही करेंगे कप्तानी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 08:42 PM IST
ricky ponting confirms gautam gambhir will lead delhi daredevils in upcoming ipl
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2018 के लिए शनिवार को बेंगलुरु में संपन्न खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी के पहले दिन दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स ने गौतम गंभीर को 2 करोड़ 80 लाख रुपए में खरीदा। डेयरडेविल्स के कोच रिकी पोंटिंग ने पुष्टि कर दी है कि आगामी सीजन में गौतम गंभीर ही फ्रैंचाइजी के कप्तान होंगे।
