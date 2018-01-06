Download App
'मिस्टर क्रिकेट' आईपीएल में धमाकेदार वापसी को तैयार, अवतार होगा एकदम नया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 07:47 PM IST
michael hussey appointed as batting coach of chennai super kings for ipl 2018
1 of 5
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) में माइक हसी का चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स के लिए योगदान बहुत ज्यादा रहा है। अब फ्रैंचाइजी दो साल के निलंबन के बाद वापसी के लिए तैयार है और ऐसे में उन्होंने हसी की भी वापसी की घोषणा की है। 
michael hussey chennai super kings ipl ms dhoni
