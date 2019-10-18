शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'ऋषभ पंत और मेरे बीच अच्छी समझ, हमेशा एक-दूसरे की गलतियां बताने की कोशिश करते हैं'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 08:00 PM IST
पंत/साहा
1 of 4
पंत/साहा - फोटो : social media
भारतीय टेस्ट टीम में जगह बनाने को लेकर ऋद्धिमान साहा और ऋषभ पंत के बीच कड़ी प्रतिस्पर्धा है, लेकिन दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ सीरीज में अंतिम एकादश में जगह बनाने वाले साहा ने कहा कि इससे दोनों विकेटकीपरों के बीच रिश्ते प्रभावित नहीं हुए हैं। कंधे में चोट के कारण साहा लगभग 20 महीने तक भारतीय टीम से बाहर रहे थे।
wriddhiman saha indian cricket team rishabh pant india vs south africa
