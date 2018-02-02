अपना शहर चुनें

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया की दक्षिण अफ्रीका पर ऐतिहासिक जीत के रहे ये '5 हीरो'

amarujala.com; presented by- अभिषेक निगम, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 12:52 AM IST
india vs south africa first odi durban 5 heroes including virat kohli and ajinkya rahane
टीम इंडिया ने गुरुवार को डरबन में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लगातार 17 वन-डे जीत पर रोक लगाई। दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने पहले बल्लेबाजी की और कप्तान फाफ डू प्लेसी (120) के शतक की मदद से निर्धारित 50 ओवर में 8 विकेट खोकर 269 रन बनाए। मगर विराट कोहली (112) और अजिंक्य रहाणे (79) की पारियों ने फाफ के शतक पर पानी फेरते हुए टीम इंडिया को सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त दिलाई। मेहमान टीम ने इन 5 खिलाड़ियों के दम पर पहला वन-डे जीता। चलिए नजर डालते हैं कि कौन हैं जीत के '5 हीरो':
