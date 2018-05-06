शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   english cricketer Alexandra Hartley support royal challengers bangalore skipper virat kohli

विराट कोहली के सपोर्ट में उतरी नीली आंखों वाली यह खूबसूरत इंग्लिश क्रिकेटर, कह डाली दिल की बात

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 06 May 2018 02:28 PM IST
Alexandra Hartley and virat kohli
1 of 5
आईपीएल सीजन-11 में जीत को तरस रही विराट कोहली के नेतृत्व वाली रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर अपनी खोई हुई चमक की तलाश में जुटी है। आरसीबी के लगातार गिरते प्रदर्शन से न सिर्फ टीम बल्कि कप्तान विराट कोहली की फैन लोकप्रियता को भी तगड़ा झटका लगा है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
virat kohli alexandra hartley rcb royal challengers bangalore

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

preity zinta

चोरी छिपे मंदिर पहुंची KXIP की मालकिन प्रिटी जिंटा, पुजारी ने लीक किया VIDEO

6 मई 2018

sachin bank house
Dehradun

तोड़ा जा रहा सचिन के 'आशियाने' का दूसरा हिस्सा, पहले वाले में मिली थी ऐसी चीजें जो हैरान कर देंगी

6 मई 2018

शुभमन गिल
Cricket News

किसान के बेटे को लगी खूब फटकार, 100 रुपये की शर्त ने बना दिया IPL सुपरस्टार

6 मई 2018

IPL 2018: Ravindra Jadeja reveals why he did not celebrate after gets wicket of Kohli
Cricket News

विराट को बोल्ड करने के बाद क्यों नहीं मनाया जश्न, मैच के बाद जडेजा ने खोला राज

6 मई 2018

हसीन जहां
Cricket News

क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद शमी की पत्नी हसीन जहां की हुई घर वापसी, फिर खड़ा हो सकता है नया बखेड़ा

6 मई 2018

कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स
Cricket News

19 साल के इस भारतीय गेंदबाज के फैन हुए रफ्तार के बादशाह, बताया- 'फ्यूचर ऑफ टीम इंडिया'

6 मई 2018

More in Cricket News

धोनी
Cricket News

IPL: विकेटकीपिंग में इतिहास रचने से एक कदम दूर एसएस धोनी, उथप्पा के सामने रिकॉर्ड को बचाने की चुनौती

6 मई 2018

Virat Kohli
Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, इस टी20 सीरीज में नहीं खेलेंगे!

5 मई 2018

sakshi dhoni
Cricket News

साक्षी ने धोनी के लिए अनोखे अंदाज में जताया प्यार, आप भी हो जाएंगे दीवाने

5 मई 2018

Nitish Rana and girlfriend Saachi is the talk of the town
Cricket News

असल जिंदगी में बहुत रोमांटिक हैं कोहली को गाली देने वाले नितीश राणा, देखिए Photos

6 मई 2018

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी से हारने के बाद झल्लाए विराट कोहली, बोले- ऐसे नहीं जीत सकते मैच

5 मई 2018

yuvraj singh
Cricket News

टी20 क्रिकेट को इन खिलाड़ियों ने बनाया सुपरहिट, IPL में इस साल रहे पूरी तरह फ्लॉप

5 मई 2018

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद
Cricket News

SRHvDD: दिल्ली की 'यंग ब्रिगेड' ने 'ऑरेंज आर्मी' के इन 5 पावरफुल हीरोज के सामने टेके घुटने

6 मई 2018

IPL 2018: 5 players who came out as Hero after CSK win over RCB
Cricket News

CSK के इन 5 खिलाड़ियों ने मिलकर लगाई 'विराट सेना' की लंका, शानदार प्रदर्शन कर बने मैच के हीरो

5 मई 2018

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

'कैप्टन कूल' ने खोया आपा, CSK की हार पर इन खिलाड़ियों को सुनाई खरी-खोटी

4 मई 2018

ms dhoni
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी के छक्कों के आगे बौने साबित हुए गेल-डीविलियर्स, इन रिकॉर्ड्स ने किया हैरान

4 मई 2018

शुभमन गिल
Cricket News

देखिए एक और 'युवराज सिंह', U19 में बनाए थे 3 रिकॉर्ड, विराट कोहली भी इनके कायल

5 मई 2018

virat kohli rcb
Cricket News

इस योद्धा के बिना CSK के विरुद्ध मोर्चा खोल सकती है RCB, डीविलियर्स कर सकते हैं वापसी

5 मई 2018

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर
Cricket News

RCB को प्लेऑफ में पहुंचाने के लिए आ रहा ये स्टार क्रिकेटर, CSK होगा पहला टारगेट

3 मई 2018

amit mishra
Cricket News

इन चार खिलाड़ियों की गोल्डन हैट्रिक IPL में बन गई इतिहास, देखें दिलचस्प आंकड़े

5 मई 2018

सौरव गांगुली और ममता बनर्जी
Cricket News

'सौरव गांगुली बन सकते हैं प. बंगाल के अगले सीएम'

1 मई 2018

ipl 2018
Cricket News

IPL 2018: मैदान पर क्रिकेटर पति और स्टैंड्स में उनकी वाइफ का रहता है जलवा, देखिए PHOTOS

3 मई 2018

Alexandra Hartley and virat kohli
virat kohli sad
Virat Anushka
Virat Anushka
Alexandra Hartley

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.