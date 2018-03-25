शहर चुनें

दिनेश कार्तिक की 'मैच विनिंग' पारी को पत्नी ने नहीं देखा, वजह बेहद अजीब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 06:57 PM IST
दिनेश कार्तिक और दीपिका पल्लीकल
दिनेश कार्तिक ने हाल ही में श्रीलंका में हुई निदाहास टी20 ट्रॉफी के फाइनल में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ आखिरी गेंद पर छक्का जमाकर टीम इंडिया को चैंपियन बनाया। कार्तिक की पत्नी दीपिका पल्लीकल उनकी यह पारी नहीं देख सकीं।
दिनेश कार्तिक और दीपिका पल्लीकल
दिनेश कार्तिक और दीपिका पल्लीकल
दिनेश कार्तिक
दिनेश कार्तिक और दीपिका पल्लीकल
दीपिका पल्लीकल

