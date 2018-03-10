शहर चुनें

कोहली पर बिशन सिंह बेदी का बड़ा बयान, बोले- 'बतौर कप्तान खुद को अभी तक साबित नहीं कर पाए विराट'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 12:31 PM IST
Bishan Singh Bedi said Virat Kohli has not been tested yet as captain

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व स्पिन गेंदबाज और कप्तान बिशन सिंह बेदी का कहना है कि बतौर एक बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली एक बेहतरीन खिलाड़ी हैं, लेकिन अभी तक उन्होंने खुद के एक अच्छे कप्तान के रूप में साबित नहीं किया है।


