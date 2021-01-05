शहर चुनें
सिडनी में 43 साल से जीत का इंतजार, रहाणे को दोहराना होगा बिशन सिंह बेदी सा कमाल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिडनी, Updated Tue, 05 Jan 2021 09:15 PM IST
भारतीय टीम
1 of 5
भारतीय टीम - फोटो : social media
भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी का तीसरा टेस्ट सात जनवरी से सिडनी में खेला जाएगा। इस मैदान पर भारत को पिछले 43 साल में पहली जीत का इंतजार है। इस समय चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज 1-1 की बराबरी पर है।

 
भारतीय टीम
भारतीय टीम - फोटो : social media
टीम इंडिया
टीम इंडिया - फोटो : social media
टीम इंडिया
टीम इंडिया - फोटो : social media
बिशन सिंह बेदी
बिशन सिंह बेदी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बिशन सिंह बेदी
बिशन सिंह बेदी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
X