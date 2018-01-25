बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a697edf4f1c1b8f268b641b","slug":"national-bravery-award-winner-karanbeer-singh-pm-modi-honoured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e\u0903 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 15 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बहादुर बेटाः इस लड़के ने ऐसे बचाई 15 बच्चों की जान, PM मोदी रह गए हैरान
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 12:25 PM IST
हम आपको मिला रहे हैं उस बहादुर लड़के से, जिसने अपनी जान पर खेलकर 15 बच्चों की जान बचाई थी और वो भी ऐसे, जानकर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी तक हैरान रह गए।
