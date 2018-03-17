बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aacb81b4f1c1b90778b607e","slug":"gate-2018-result-topper-osima-kamboj-success-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"GATE \u0915\u0940 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938, \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
GATE की ऑल इंडिया टॉपर ने बताया, ये फॉर्मूला अपनाकर रचा इतिहास, पाया मुकाम
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, यमुनानगर(हरियाणा), Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 12:16 PM IST
गेट एग्जाम 2018 की ऑल इंडिया टॉपर ओसीमा कांबोच ने खुद अपनी सफलता का राज खोला और बताया कि आखिर उसने ये इतिहास कैसे रचा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aacb81b4f1c1b90778b607e","slug":"gate-2018-result-topper-osima-kamboj-success-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"GATE \u0915\u0940 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938, \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aacb81b4f1c1b90778b607e","slug":"gate-2018-result-topper-osima-kamboj-success-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"GATE \u0915\u0940 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938, \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aacb81b4f1c1b90778b607e","slug":"gate-2018-result-topper-osima-kamboj-success-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"GATE \u0915\u0940 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938, \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aacb81b4f1c1b90778b607e","slug":"gate-2018-result-topper-osima-kamboj-success-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"GATE \u0915\u0940 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938, \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aacb81b4f1c1b90778b607e","slug":"gate-2018-result-topper-osima-kamboj-success-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"GATE \u0915\u0940 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938, \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aacb81b4f1c1b90778b607e","slug":"gate-2018-result-topper-osima-kamboj-success-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"GATE \u0915\u0940 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938, \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.