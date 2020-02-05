शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
कोरोना वायरस: होटल-अस्पताल में ज्यादा बरती जा रही सावधानी, मास्क की बढ़ी बिक्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 05 Feb 2020 11:52 AM IST
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहने सैलानी
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहने सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में ताजमहल पर देशी और विदेशी सैलानी आते हैं। चीन में फैले कोरोना वायरस के हमले के चलते ताजनगरी में होटल और अस्पताल में लोग ज्यादा सावधानी बरत रहे हैं। होटल कर्मचारी और चिकित्सकीय स्टाफ मास्क लगाकर ही सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। होटलों में रिसेप्शनिस्टों के लिए तो मास्क अनिवार्य कर दिया है। 

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहने सैलानी
ताजमहल पर मास्क पहने सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मास्क लगाए पर्यटक
मास्क लगाए पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मास्क पहने चिकित्सक
मास्क पहने चिकित्सक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मास्क पहने पर्यटक
मास्क पहने पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे कोरोना वायरस के संदिग्ध मरीज मास्क लगाए चिकित्सक
जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे कोरोना वायरस के संदिग्ध मरीज मास्क लगाए चिकित्सक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
