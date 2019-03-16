{"_id":"5c8ce058bdec2214435fb1f6","slug":"woman-mortified-after-personal-video-for-husband-is-shared-with-live-streams-2k-facebook-friends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, 2 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
woman mortified
- फोटो : shutterstock.com
{"_id":"5c8ce058bdec2214435fb1f6","slug":"woman-mortified-after-personal-video-for-husband-is-shared-with-live-streams-2k-facebook-friends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, 2 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
- फोटो : shutterstock.com
{"_id":"5c8ce058bdec2214435fb1f6","slug":"woman-mortified-after-personal-video-for-husband-is-shared-with-live-streams-2k-facebook-friends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, 2 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
- फोटो : shutterstock.com