शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   unique child, rare case of osteoporosis found in chandigarh

15 साल का अनोखा बच्चा...जिसका शरीर ऐसा, जो भी देखता है, बस देखता ही रह जाता

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 11:45 AM IST
boy
1 of 7
देश में एक ऐसा दुर्लभ केस सामने आया है, देखकर डॉक्टर्स भी हैरान हैं। एक ऐसा बच्चा मिला है, जिसके शरीर को जो देखता है, बस देखता ही रह जाता।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
rare case of osteoporosis osteoporosis unique child health lifestyle yoga and health fitness

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कॉलेज स्टूडेंट्स
Government Jobs

50 हजार पदों पर भर्ती रोकी गई, अगर आपने भी अप्लाई किया है, तो पढ़ें बहुत बुरी खबर

10 अप्रैल 2018

मोबाइल यूजर्स
Chandigarh

BSNL का जियो से सस्ता प्लान, कम पैसे में ज्यादा डाटा, रिचार्ज कराएं फायदा उठाएं

10 अप्रैल 2018

Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी बोली- मैं जब सोकर उठी तो हुआ दर्द, डॉक्टर के पास ले गई मां

10 अप्रैल 2018

सपना चौधरी
Chandigarh

सपना चौधरी की जिंदादिली देखिए, YouTube पर वीडियो वायरल, देखकर कहेंगे- शाबाश

10 अप्रैल 2018

topless salon
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया का पहला टॉपलेस सैलून, कस्टमर को लड़कियां देती हैं ऐसी सर्विस

10 अप्रैल 2018

Exam Hall
Weird Stories

बिहार यूनिवर्सिटी ने एडमिट कार्ड में लगाया छात्रा का बिकिनी फोटो, लड़की ने कॉलेज में किया ये काम...

10 अप्रैल 2018

More in Weird Stories

Mansour Qurani Ali
Weird Stories

इस 4 साल के बच्चे की खौफनाक हकीकत जान चौंके जज, सुना दी उम्रकैद की सजा

10 अप्रैल 2018

couple
Weird Stories

सच्ची मोहब्बत की ये दास्तां हैरान करने वाली, 50 साल बाद इनके प्यार को मिला नया जन्म

10 अप्रैल 2018

viagra
Weird Stories

इस छोटी सी गोली ने तालिबानों के उड़ा दिए थे छक्के, जानें इससे जुड़ी कुछ दिलचस्प बातें

9 अप्रैल 2018

office late
Weird Stories

लड़की ने ऑफिस लेट आने के मैसेज में दिया ऐसा तर्क, बॉस खुश होकर बोले-जब मर्जी आओ

10 अप्रैल 2018

train special coach
Weird Stories

5 स्टार होटल से कम नहीं रेलवे का ये कोच, बुक करने से पहले जानें इसकी सुविधाएं और किराया

9 अप्रैल 2018

a child porn star but actual 24 year boy have a rare disease
Weird Stories

पोर्न इंडस्ट्री का बड़ा स्टार है ये 3 फीट का लड़का, लेट कर शूट करता है सारे सीन, ये है असली वजह

4 अप्रैल 2018

alfie
Weird Stories

महज 13 साल की उम्र में ही बन गया था बाप, जानिए ब्रिटेन के सबसे कम उम्र के इस पिता की कहानी

7 अप्रैल 2018

jackpot lottery reaction
Weird Stories

दुबई में इस भारतीय ड्राइवर की रातों रात चमकी किस्मत, एक झटके में बन गया करोड़पति

9 अप्रैल 2018

Beggar
Weird Stories

चाय मांगने पर दुकानदार से मिली फटकार तो भिखारी ने दिखा डाला 'नोटों का चमत्कार'

7 अप्रैल 2018

Chinese father married his critically ill daughter
Weird Stories

6 साल की बच्ची से उसके ही पिता ने की शादी, वजह रुला देगी

10 अप्रैल 2018

pakistani salman khan
Weird Stories

जेल जाना चाहता है पाकिस्तान का 'सलमान खान', वीडियो हो रहा वायरल, कह रहा ये बड़ी बात

6 अप्रैल 2018

dubai rich boy with salman khan
Weird Stories

15 साल के इस लड़के के पास है इतनी दौलत, सलमान- शाहरुख से भी ज्यादा फैन फॉलोइंग

7 अप्रैल 2018

Tattoos
Weird Stories

बॉडी पर टैटू बनवाने से पहले 10 बार जरूर सोचें, कहीं आपकी भी न हो जाए ऐसी भयानक हालत

7 अप्रैल 2018

weird pic
Weird Stories

इन देशी जुगाड़ की तस्वीरों को देखकर लोटपोट हो जाओगे...

10 अप्रैल 2018

patiala peg
Weird Stories

शराब के शौकीन ध्यान दें-'पटियाला पैग' का नाम कैसे और कब पड़ा, कैसे हुआ वर्ल्ड फेसम?

9 अप्रैल 2018

kumar mangalam birla, shweta nanda, naveen jindal
Weird Stories

ये हैं देश के अरबपतियों की 5 बेटियां, जानें किस घराने से रखती हैं ताल्लुक, कितनी हो चुकी इनकी उम्र

4 अप्रैल 2018

boy
आस्टियोपोरोसिस की बीमारी
आस्टियोपोरोसिस की बीमारी
हड्डियों की अनदेखी
हड्डियों को करता है कमजोर
doctor and Patient
doctors

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.