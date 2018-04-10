बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5acc47d94f1c1bb01a8b45d1","slug":"unique-child-rare-case-of-osteoporosis-found-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"15 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e...\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092c\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
15 साल का अनोखा बच्चा...जिसका शरीर ऐसा, जो भी देखता है, बस देखता ही रह जाता
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 11:45 AM IST
देश में एक ऐसा दुर्लभ केस सामने आया है, देखकर डॉक्टर्स भी हैरान हैं। एक ऐसा बच्चा मिला है, जिसके शरीर को जो देखता है, बस देखता ही रह जाता।
