शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   pilot and air hostess boyfriend fight in hindi

पायलट से भिड़ा एयरहोस्टेस का ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, शराब के नशे में था धुत

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 11:22 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 5
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
आजकल हवाई जहाज से जुड़े अजीबों-गरीब कई किस्से सामने आ रहे हैं। अभी कुछ दिन पहले ही एक खबर आई थी जिसमें एक महिला की फ्लाइट के हीटर से अपने कपड़े सुखाने की फोटो काफी वायरल हुई थी। लेकिन इस बार की घटना इससे भी एक हाथ आगे निकल गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
british airways fight air hostess bizarre news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

दुनिया के इस इलाके के समुद्र में हो रहा है चमत्कार, जानिए क्या है राज

22 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

बीए की परीक्षा में सांसद ने अपनाया नकल का हैरान करने वाला तरीका, खुलासे से देश में मचा हड़कंप

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आखिर भारतीयों को क्यो पसंद है रमी खेलना?
Junglee Rummy

आखिर भारतीयों को क्यो पसंद है रमी खेलना?
ब्रिटेन का सबसे बड़ा परिवार
Bizarre News

21 बच्चों को जन्म दे चुकी है ये महिला, फिर से हुई गर्भवती

22 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

गाय के पेट से निकला 52 किलो प्लास्टिक, सर्जरी में सिर्फ 140 रुपये का आया खर्चा

21 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

पति था परदेस में, इधर गर्भवती हुई पत्नी, बोली- सपने में आते थे वो

21 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

दुनिया का सबसे पुराना मोती
Bizarre News

इस द्वीप पर खुदाई के दौरान मिला 8000 साल पुराना मोती, शोधकर्ताओं ने किए कई खुलासे

21 अक्टूबर 2019

शादी की 72वीं सालगिरह की तस्वीरें
Bizarre News

शादी की 72वीं सालगिरह पर बुजुर्ग पत्नी ने पहनी दुल्हन वाली ड्रेस, देखकर पति हुआ भावुक

21 अक्टूबर 2019

आखिर भारतीयों को क्यो पसंद है रमी खेलना?
Junglee Rummy

आखिर भारतीयों को क्यो पसंद है रमी खेलना?
विज्ञापन
रोमानिया का तानाशाह निकोलय चाचेस्कू
Bizarre News

एक ऐसा तानाशाह, जो किसी से भी हाथ मिलाने के बाद शराब से धोता था हाथ

21 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

भारतीय फिल्मों के शौकीन हैं इस देश के लोग, हर वक्त गुनगुनाते रहते हैं हिंदी गाने

20 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

दुनिया के पांच सबसे महंगे हीरे, कीमत जानकर बड़े-बड़े अमीरों के भी छूट जाते हैं पसीने

20 अक्टूबर 2019

बेल्जियम का 'गस्ट यूक्स' रेस्टोरेंट
Bizarre News

एक ऐसा रेस्टोरेंट, जहां ग्राहकों को पीने के लिए दिया जाता है 'टॉयलेट का पानी'

20 अक्टूबर 2019

एयरपोर्ट पर महिला ने की अजीबोगरीब हरकत
Bizarre News

एयरपोर्ट पर महिला ने की ऐसी अजीबोगरीब हरकत, सोशल मीडिया पर हो गई वायरल

19 अक्टूबर 2019

आइनहैलो आइलैंड, स्कॉटलैंड
Bizarre News

रहस्यों से भरा है यह आइलैंड, जहां साल में सिर्फ एक दिन ही जाने की मिलती है इजाजत

19 अक्टूबर 2019

अनोखा कुत्ता
Bizarre News

वीडियो: यह कुत्ता है सबसे अजूबा, अनोखा हुनर देख हैरान हो जाते हैं लोग

18 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

शख्स का रास्ते में खो गया पर्स, फिर अचानक बैंक खाते में आने लगे पैसे, ऐसे पता चली सच्चाई

18 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

दुनिया खत्म होने के इंतजार में नौ साल से तहखाने में छुपा हुआ था ये परिवार, ऐसे पता चली सच्चाई

17 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

एक ऐसा देश, जहां नहीं है एक भी एटीएम, कॉल तक करने के लिए लोगों को जाना पड़ता है पीसीओ

17 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

अगर आप भी हैं फोटो पोस्ट करने के शौकीन तो यह खबर जरूर पढ़ें

17 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

जब कब्र से आने लगी आवाज कि मुझे बाहर निकालो, वहां मौजूद लोग हो गए हैरान

16 अक्टूबर 2019

यलीना यकूपोवा
Bizarre News

रूस की इस छोटी बच्ची को लोग बता रहे हैं दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत बच्ची

16 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

शारीरिक संबंध बनाने की चाहत में कर डाली 350 किमी की पैदल यात्रा, ऐसे आया पुलिस की गिरफ्त में

16 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Chandrayaan 2: खुल गया चांद पर दाग का राज, इसरो ने किया खुलासा

चांद पर दाग क्यों है ये राज चंद्रयान 2 ने खोल दिया है। चंद्रयान 2 के ऑर्बिटर ने जो तस्वीरें भेजी हैं उन तस्वीरों में चांद पर गड्ढे साफ दिखाई दे रहे हैं। इन्हीं की वजह से चांद पर दाग दिखाई देता है।

23 अक्टूबर 2019

जनसंख्या नियंतत्र 1:48

भाजपा शासित राज्यों ने की तैयारी, जल्द हो सकती है नई जनसंख्या नीति लागू

23 अक्टूबर 2019

बीसीसीआई 1:31

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के सबसे सफल कप्तानों में से एक सौरव गांगुली आज बनेंगे बीसीसीआई के अध्यक्ष

23 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड 1:11

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में ATS को मिली कामयाबी, दोनों मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार

22 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव 1:59

हरियाणा एग्जिट पोल: कौन बनेगा हरियाणा का CM? | मनोहर लाल खट्टर, भूपिंदर हुड्डा या दुष्यंत चौटाला

22 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited