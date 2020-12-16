शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bihar ›   new agriculture law benefit bihar samastipur farmer sold cornflower 10 times higher rate in delhi with union minister ravi shankar prasad

नए कृषि कानून का फायदा: दिल्ली में बिकी बिहार की गोभी, 10 गुना मिला दाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना, Updated Wed, 16 Dec 2020 06:36 PM IST
प्रदर्शन करते किसान
1 of 5
प्रदर्शन करते किसान - फोटो : amar ujala
कृषि कानूनों को लेकर देशभर के किसान आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। वे बार-बार इन कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग उठा रहे हैं, लेकिन नए कृषि कानून का फायदा अब नजर आने लगा है। दरअसल, नए कानून की मदद से बिहार के समस्तीपुर जिले के एक किसान ने अपनी गोभी की फसल दिल्ली में 10 गुना दाम पर बेची है। बताया जा रहा है कि इस मामले में केंद्रीय मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रसाद ने उसकी मदद की थी।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
city & states bihar patna gaya national bhagalpur delhi delhi ncr bihar news amar ujala news samastipur news delhi news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

तेजप्रताप यादव बरसाना में खोदे गए गड्ढे को देखते हुए
Agra

तेजप्रताप ने राधारानी मंदिर में की लालू यादव के स्वास्थ्य की कामना, सरकार पर कसा तंज-अखिलेश के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट को गड्ढे में दबाया

16 दिसंबर 2020

मौके पर मौजूद परिजन और ग्रामीण।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: मां और मासूम बेटे की दर्दनाक मौत से ग्रामीणों का फूटा गुस्सा, पुलिस पर पथराव, पिता की बची जान

16 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Comedy Couple on ZEE5: रोमांस में कॉमेडी के ये हैं साइड इफेक्ट्स, हंसी हंसी में कायदे कानूनों पर चोट
Zee5 movie review

Comedy Couple on ZEE5: रोमांस में कॉमेडी के ये हैं साइड इफेक्ट्स, हंसी हंसी में कायदे कानूनों पर चोट
जालंधर में हॉकी कप्तान मनप्रीत सिंह और इली सादिक विवाह बंधन में बंध गए।
Chandigarh

नौ साल का प्रेम चढ़ा परवान, मलयेशिया की इली के हुए भारतीय हॉकी टीम के कप्तान मनप्रीत

16 दिसंबर 2020

किसान आंदोलन के कारण सस्ती हुई गोभी।
Chandigarh

न जमीन के ठेके का खर्च निकला, न किराया, अब मुफ्त में गोभी बांट रहे अन्नदाता

16 दिसंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें विवाह में आ रही रुकावटों के निवारण उपाय
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, जानें विवाह में आ रही रुकावटों के निवारण उपाय
जम्मू-कश्मीर डीडीसी चुनाव
Jammu

बुलेट पर भारी बैलेटः जम्मू-कश्मीर बीडीसी चुनाव, तस्वीरों में देखें लोगों का उत्साह

16 दिसंबर 2020

Uttarakhand news : Kumaon Regiment Havildar Mukesh Kumar Martyred in Arunachal pradesh dead body reached kashipur
Dehradun

तस्वीरें: अरुणाचल में शहीद देवभूमि के वीर का पार्थिव शरीर पहुंचा काशीपुर, सैन्य सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार

16 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
प्रदर्शन करते किसान
प्रदर्शन करते किसान - फोटो : amar ujala
अपने गोभी के खेत में ट्रैक्टर चलाता किसान।
अपने गोभी के खेत में ट्रैक्टर चलाता किसान। - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद
केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद - फोटो : Twitter
कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर
कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रक में लादकर भेजी गई गोभी।
ट्रक में लादकर भेजी गई गोभी। - फोटो : @rsprasad
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited