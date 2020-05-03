शहर चुनें

ये विदेशी कंपनियां इन कारों के साथ भारत में करने वाली हैं एंट्री, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स 

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 03 May 2020 04:48 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
1 of 6
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिछले एक दशक में कई जानी मानी विदेशी कंपनियों ने भारतीय ऑटो इंडस्ट्री में निवेश किया है। इसके चलते बाजार में कई नए मॉडल देखने को मिले। बता दें कि इस समय भारतीय बाजार में दुनिया के लगभग सभी बड़े ब्रांड मौजूद हैं। भारत को दुनियाभर में ऑटो इंडस्ट्री में सबसे तेजी से बढ़ते बाजारों में गिना जाता है। वहीं आने वाले वर्षों में भी भारत में कुछ और ब्रांड को लॉन्च किया जाएगा। आइए जानिए आने वाले कुछ ऐसे ही ब्रांड के बारे में जो जल्दी ही भारतीय बाजारों में एंट्री करने वाले हैं।  
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Citroen
Citroen - फोटो : Social Media
Great Wall Motors Haval H6 SUV
Great Wall Motors Haval H6 SUV - फोटो : IBtimes
Haima Automobile
Haima Automobile - फोटो : Social Media
Chery Tiggo 5X
Chery Tiggo 5X - फोटो : Social Media
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3 - फोटो : Social Media
