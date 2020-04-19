शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   tvs norton motorcycle: TVS Motor Acquires British based 122 year old company Norton Motorcycles

देश की TVS Motor ने जमाया विदेश में सिक्का, खरीदी 122 साल पुरानी ब्रिटिश बाइक कंपनी

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 19 Apr 2020 04:43 PM IST
tvs motors
1 of 5
tvs motors - फोटो : Social
दुनियाभर में भारत सहित कई देशों में वायरस संक्रमण के चलते लॉकडाउन लागू है। लेकिन इस बीच TVS Motor की तरफ से बड़ी खबर आई है। देश की दिग्गज दोपहिया वाहन निर्माता कंपनी टीवीएस मोटर कंपनी ने घोषणा की है कि उसने ब्रिटिश कंनपी Norton Motorcycle को खरीद लिया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक यह सौदा 153 करोड़ रुपये में हुआ है। खबर है कि टीवीएस की सहायक कंपनी की मदद से यह सौदा हुआ है। 

बता दें कि Norton Motorcycles की 1898 में बर्मिंघम में जेम्स लैंसडाउन नॉर्टन ने शुरुआत की थी। यह अब तक के सबसे प्रतिष्ठित ब्रिटिश बाइक ब्रांडों में से एक है। इस कंपनी के पास लग्जरी मोटरसाइकिलों की एक लंबी सूची है। कंपनी के पास क्लासिक मोटरसाइकिलों के साथ-साथ बड़ी क्षमता वाली सुपरबाइक्स भी हैं। इनमें Commando, 961 Cafe Racer MKII, Commando 961 Sport MKII, Dominator और V4 RR बाइक शामिल हैं।
automobile news latest automobile news latest auto news latest auto news hindi
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

