देश की TVS Motor ने जमाया विदेश में सिक्का, खरीदी 122 साल पुरानी ब्रिटिश बाइक कंपनी

{"_id":"5e9c32418ebc3e7739221083","slug":"tvs-norton-motorcycle-tvs-motor-acquires-british-based-122-year-old-company-norton-motorcycles","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 TVS Motor \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940 122 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0936 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
tvs motors
- फोटो : Social
{"_id":"5e9c32418ebc3e7739221083","slug":"tvs-norton-motorcycle-tvs-motor-acquires-british-based-122-year-old-company-norton-motorcycles","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 TVS Motor \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940 122 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0936 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Norton Motorcycle
- फोटो : a
{"_id":"5e9c32418ebc3e7739221083","slug":"tvs-norton-motorcycle-tvs-motor-acquires-british-based-122-year-old-company-norton-motorcycles","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 TVS Motor \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940 122 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0936 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Norton Motorcycle
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e9c32418ebc3e7739221083","slug":"tvs-norton-motorcycle-tvs-motor-acquires-british-based-122-year-old-company-norton-motorcycles","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 TVS Motor \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940 122 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0936 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Norton Motorcycle
- फोटो : Social Media