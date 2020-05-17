शहर चुनें

Nissan Kicks: Creta और Seltos को बाजार में देगी टक्कर, जानिए आपके लिए कौन है बेहतर 

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 17 May 2020 05:24 PM IST
निसान किक्स
निसान किक्स
Nissan Kicks की बुकिंग शुरू हो गई है। इस कार का ग्राहक बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। इसकी एक वजह यह भी है कि इसका सीधा मुकाबला दो दिग्गज कारों से होने जा रहा है। कंपनी का दावा है कि यह गाड़ी अपने सेगमेंट में सबसे दमदार इंजन के साथ बाजार में आ रही है। Nissan Kicks की टक्कर बाजार में ह्यूंदै क्रेटा (Hyundai Creta) और किआ सेल्टॉस (Kia Seltos) जैसी एसयूवी से होगी। इस नई कार में 1.3-लीटर टर्बो-पेट्रोल इंजन मिलेगा। इसका 4 सिलेंडर टर्बोचार्ज्ड पेट्रोल इंजन 153 बीएचपी की पावर और 254 एनएम का टॉर्क जनरेट करता है। जबकि 2020 Hyundai Creta और Kia Seltos में 1.4 लीटर टर्बो पेट्रोल इंजन करीब 140 बीएचपी की पावर और 242 एमएम का टार्क जनरेट करता है। 
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
