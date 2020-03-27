शहर चुनें

BS6 Mahindra XUV300 डीजल वेरिएंट हुई लॉन्च, जानिए नई कीमत और डीटेल्स, जल्द आएगा ज्यादा पावरफुल मॉडल

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 27 Mar 2020 12:32 PM IST
Mahindra XUV300 BS6 Engine
Mahindra XUV300 BS6 Engine - फोटो : Social Media
घरेलू वाहन निर्माता कंपनी Mahindra ने अपनी Sub-Compact SUV (सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी) XUV300 (एक्सयूवी300) के डीजल वेरिएंट को आखिरकार BS6 ईंधन उत्सर्जन मानकों के अनुसार अपग्रेड कर दिया है। खास बात यह है कि निर्माता ने अपग्रेडेड कार की कीमत में कोई इजाफा नहीं किया है। Mahindra ने अपने लोकप्रिय एसयूवी XUV300 के पेट्रोल मॉडल को दिसंबर 2019 में BS6 ईंधन उत्सर्जन मानकों के अनुसार अपग्रेड किया था। अब डीजल मॉडल को अपग्रेड करने के बाद XUV300 SUV की पूरी रेंज नए ईंधन मानक के अनुसार हो गई है। 
mahindra xuv300 mahindra xuv300 bs6 mahindra suv cars
